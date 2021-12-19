40-year-old pedestrian killed in Terrebonne Parish

SCHRIEVER, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatality involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 24 that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

According to the report received on Sunday, Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 (West Main Street) just north of Louisiana Highway 316.

The crash claimed the life of Alixster Winslow III of Houma, when the 40-year-old reportedly walked in front of a 2017 Honda Accord traveling south in the left lane of LA 24 and was struck by the approaching vehicle.

Winslow suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Winslow and submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Honda, who was properly restrained and suffered no injuries, is not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected.

This crash remains under investigation.