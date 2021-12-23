28-year-old Morgan City man killed fatal crash in Terrebonne Parish

SCHRIEVER, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old Morgan City man on Isle of Cuba Road just west of Back Project Road in Terrebonne Parish.

Troop C was notified of the incident at approximately 8 p,.m. on Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed Michael Dupre was traveling west on Isle of Cuba Road in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. Dupre’s vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a drain culvert head-on.

Dupre was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Dupre and submitted for analysis.

Troop C has investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 59 deaths in 2021.

