Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office makes mandatory vaccination requirements for employees

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) —On Friday, the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office released a statement requiring vaccinations for all employees.

In the statement, the requirement is effective immediately. If an employee has COVID-19, they will receive 10 days leave covered by the Sheriff’s Office as long as the employee provides proof of vaccination and a copy of the results from a healthcare provider to bookkeeping upon diagnosis.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said any employee who is unvaccinated will be required to utilize personal leave time.

If an employee is unable to get vaccinated due to religious or health reasons, TPSO will require statement letters. For health reasons, employees will have to provide a physician’s statement letter providing the health condition that restricts the person from taking the vaccine. For religious reasons, the employee must provide documentation sustaining religious doctrine opposing the vaccine for religious followers.

All new hire applicants must provide proof of vaccination before they are considered for hire.

No employee will be allowed to attend the academy without vaccination.

He added, anyone, regardless of vaccination status who is out for more than 10 days must begin a short-term disability claim which will be handled by the bookkeeping house office.