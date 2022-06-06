YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) — Youngsville Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a juvenile during a fight early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Rickey Bourdreaux said officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 900 block of Young Street just after midnight.

It happened between several males who reside outside of the city, he said.

During the fight, he said, a juvenile was cut on the right inner-bicep cutting his brachial artery.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital.

The chief confirmed the unnamed victim underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Trent James Hypolite, 20, of New Iberia was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a weapon for an unrelated incident.