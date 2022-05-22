BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana state troopers say a 13-year-old who was not wearing a seat belt died after a man wrecked trying to speed away from officers pulling him over for a traffic violation.

Troopers say 22-year-old Willie Player’s Chevrolet Tahoe turned over several times after it crashed into a brick wall in Bossier City late Friday.

Investigators say 13-year-old Brenda Adler was killed and a second child in the car who also wasn’t wearing a seat belt suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say Player tried to run from the crash and was not hurt. Troopers said they found a gun and drugs in the SUV.