SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to the severe weather and power outages that hit several parishes in Louisiana this month, the Louisiana Department of Revenue has implemented a measure to provide relief to affected businesses. The department is granting automatic tax filing and payment extensions for businesses located in 21 parishes that were impacted by the storms.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is offering tax filing and payment extensions to businesses in parishes that were included in the State of Emergency Declaration following the severe weather and power outages from June 14-16, 2023. The extension is available to businesses with primary locations, critical tax records, or paid tax preparers in the affected parishes.

The eligible parishes for the extension include Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, DeSoto, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

The extension applies to various tax types, including state sales, severance, excise, and withholding tax returns.

It covers payments that were due on or after June 14, 2023, and on or before July 15, 2023. The extended deadline for submission is now July 20, 2023. It is important to note that the extension is automatic, meaning eligible businesses do not need to apply for it separately.

One of the significant benefits of this extension is that eligible businesses will not incur any late filing penalties, late payment penalties, or interest for the returns and payments submitted by the extended deadline. It provides relief to businesses affected by the storms, allowing them additional time to manage their tax obligations without facing additional financial burdens.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts