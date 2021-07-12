Tangipahoa woman pleads guilty to bribery and tampering with witness in son’s federal crimes case

AMITE, La. — An Amite woman has pled guilty to charges that include using an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity and tampering with a witness.

Shawanda Dove

Court documents report that Shawanda Dove, 51, used a cell phone to conduct a bribery plan, where she paid a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Records employee in exchange for fraudulent bonds used for the release of an incarcerated person.

Dove also made several threats to a witness cooperating in the federal prosecution of Dove’s son, Aaron Nakeenen Womack. On Thursday, the same day as Dove’s case, Womack pled guilty to distributing methamphetamine. He has yet to be sentenced.

Dove could face up to 25 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. Her sentencing is scheduled for Ocotber 6, 2021.