UPDATE: As of 2:17 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office reports that all passengers on the train are uninjured but both occupants of the SUV were injured with one listed as critical.

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is on the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak train and and an SUV Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident happened just south of Amite on Hwy 51 at Ponders Quarters. Chief Jimmy Travis says the two people in the SUV were injured and are being treated by Airmed.

To prevent traffic congestion, deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area. No further details are available but investigation is under way to determine what happened.

