HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause.

It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at a building that’s currently home to a marketing firm but used to be a funeral home.

“We chose this kind of fundraiser because this meets with our mission, our mission of helping solve crime in our community in our parish,” Tangi Crime Stoppers Exec. Director Michelle Gallo told WGNO News.

The event will include a slew of suspects, portrayed by volunteers. None will know who the killer is, but all of them will have certain clues to steer guests in the right direction.

It’s a fundraiser to provide money for real rewards to solve real crimes.

Gallo said tickets were going fast, so anyone who wants one should visit the website tangimurdermystery.com.

We also interviewed a couple of the volunteers turned suspects. For more, just checkout the video at the top of this story.