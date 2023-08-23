LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — With record-breaking temperatures, the extreme heat wave has brought along several wildfires in Southeast Louisiana.

Yellow Van Farm Co-owner Destin Sims recalls Monday night, the night the fire started. It was a mild one temperature-wise, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“It first flared up pretty bad. The fire department came out and then the wind blew around lunchtime yesterday and the fire jumped the road, jumped the fire break,” said Sims.

With smoke still in the air, and flames reappearing from time to time, they’re being cautious.

The family checks the property every hour, still unsure how the fire started.

“There is a cemetery at the end of this road and there is speculation that maybe someone was smoking and threw the cigarette butt out, so please don’t do that,” said Sims.

Overall, they are thankful that their 650-acre flower farm and home went untouched.

“The firemen have cut fire lanes and brought bulldozers out. The crops are soaked right now. Everything is a mess but right now the home and the crops have been completely saved,” said Sims.

The outpouring of support from family, friends and neighbors during these tough times lets them know they are not alone.

“Trying to do what we do to support our communities and our community has really come together, everyone has reached out. We are so grateful for that,” said Yellow van Farm Co-owner Tracy Wolfe.

