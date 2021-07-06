Work crew discovers body along I-55 in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the discovery of a body in the median of Interstate 55 near Exit 28 in Hammond, La., on Tuesday morning.

The body was found by a work crew cutting grass along I-55 at around 10:15 a.m.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that the unidentified body, dressed in male clothing, was possibly stationary in that location for about 30 days prior to being discovered.

Detectives did not observe any signs of trauma to the body.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office will attempt to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TPSO or Crime Stoppers, (800) 554-5245.