Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 2:00 p.m. to address the public regarding this weekend’s arrests.

TPSO deputies arrested 21-year-old Thomas Loftis, 52-year-old James Loyd, and 73-year-old Charlotte O’Reagan of Ponchatoula in relation to a standoff with deputies.

The three were taken into custody on Saturday, October 1 after a shootout. During the shootout, a K9 officer named Bella was wounded. Chief Jimmy Travis said that he expects Bella to have a full recovery.

