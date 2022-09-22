According to the Hammond Fire Department, the fire was located off Morris Road.

HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) — Early Thursday morning, the Hammond Fire Department responded to the scene of a double-wide trailer engulfed in flames. According to the Hammond Fire Department, the fire was located off Morris Road. Firefighters say that the fire was coming through the roof of the residence.

The Hammond Fire Department reported that one victim escaped through a window inside the home. The victim was treated by fire personnel at the scene.

Due to the size of the fire, the Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene to help extinguish the flames. The fire was eventually controlled with the extra manpower and an extra tanker.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time and the fire is still under investigation.