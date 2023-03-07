Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WGNO) — A domestic dispute turned violent at a Tangipahoa Parish home Tuesday morning, leaving a woman dead and a man behind bars, according to deputies.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports a domestic incident where a gun was drawn on the victim, 40-year-old Shircreasia Madison, by the suspect, her live-in boyfriend, 28-year-old Eric Harrell, is what led to the deadly shooting.

Deputies say Harrell has been arrested and booked on charges of:

1 Count Second-Degree Murder

1 Count Obstruction of Justice

1 Count Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Chief Travis is asking if there is anyone with additional information on this ongoing investigation to contact Detective Bobby Bradberry a t Detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045 or Crimestoppers,

