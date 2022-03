TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff‘s Office took to Facebook to report a crash involving an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler at Highway 51 and Bonfiglio Lane just north of Tickfaw on Monday afternoon.

Deputies are currently investigating the incident along with other first responders.

No injuries have been reported.

However, the TPSO reports traffic congestion should be expected for the next few hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.