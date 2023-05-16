Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH (WGNO) — Two men are wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s for failing to register as sexual offenders and deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate them.

Tangipahoas deputies are searching for 44-year-old Robert Charles Scott of Hammond and 57-year-old Mark Anthony Spears of Independence as they have been recognized as non-compliant sex offenders.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis both Spears and Scott are Tier 3 offended which means they are required to register every three months for the rest of their lives. Failing to register as an offender means there is no record of changes to their home addresses.

Louisiana law states sex offenders are required to register within three days of being released from jail.

“Federal law requires law enforcement agencies to notify local schools, social service agencies, volunteer organizations, and public housing authorities of all registered sex offenders in the area. Registered sex offenders cannot acquire certain jobs such as school jobs, daycare jobs, and even public transportation jobs and must stay a specific distance away from schools, daycares, playgrounds, and any other locations that children go frequently,” said Chief Jimmy Travis.

Anyone with information on where Robert Charles Scott and Mark Anthony Spears is asked to contact Sex Offender Compliance Office at 985-748-3335, OR Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

