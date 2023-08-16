TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 25-year-old driver was killed in a crash on a Tickfaw highway on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Louisiana State Police troopers say around 7 p.m., they began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 1064 near Randall Road that claimed the life of Dustin Lucas.

According to troopers, Lucas was heading west on the highway in a Toyota Corolla when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai Genesis that was traveling east on the highway.

An investigation revealed Lucas was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said the driver and passenger of the Hyundai were also not wearing seatbelts and suffered minor to moderate injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

Toxicology results are pending for both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.

