ROBERT, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that left a Texas man dead in Tangipahoa Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Louisiana Highway 445 around 4:30 a.m.

They said an initial investigation shows that Jaguar XJ6 was driving westbound on Interstate 12 at the same time as a Ford Expedition when the Jaguar ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

The Jaguar then reportedly traveled into the westbound lanes and hit the Ford before traveling off the road and hitting a tree.

LSP officials said the Ford then ran off the road and overturned multiple times.

A passenger in the Ford, identified by LSP as 54-year-old Miguel Antonio, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford suffered moderate injuries, and five other passengers sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Jaguar suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a hospital.

According to LSP, all drivers and passengers were properly restrained except Antonio.

The investigation is ongoing, and a routine toxicology sample was collected from both drivers.

