HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that a teenage boy may have fathered a child with a school employee.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the report was taken on Sunday, Sept. 24, which claimed a 17-year-old boy fathered a child with a teacher.

According to Edwards, a representative with the Tangipahoa Parish School System said that the teacher recently resigned from her position.

Edwards said no other information about the investigation will be released.

“This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure,” he said.

School District Superintendent Melissa Stilley said “The Tangipahoa Parish System has been made aware of allegations that involve a former employee of the district. As this matter involves confidential student and personnel issues, we are unable to comment further at this time other than to confirm that student welfare is a priority of the school district, and that an investigation is ongoing. Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts