HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — A 16-year-old was killed in Hammond late Saturday night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sunday (Oct. 9) morning.

According to TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies were called to the St. Paul Loop area after a 911 caller said someone had been shot. Deputies say the unidentified 16-year-old male was found unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not yet been identified.

We’re told the sheriff’s office has several people in custody in connection to what is now a homicide investigation. The number of people detained and their ages were not disclosed.

Due to the investigation involving juveniles, no names will not be released.

