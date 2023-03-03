UPDATE: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has located Gary Michael Frith and he is back in custody.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — There is a large police presence on the north side of Southeastern University’s campus after an inmate escaped deputies in Hammond.

The university’s campus police posted to Facebook that the inmate 47-year-old Gary Michael Frith was in custody with a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew when he broke away.

Frith is described as a white male with blond hair, standing 5’8″, and weighing 193 lbs. As of 9:25 a.m., police say based on surveillance video from stores surrounding the area, Frith is no longer near the campus but law enforcement will remain present.

Anyone with information on where Frith may be is asked to contact Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-748-8147.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.