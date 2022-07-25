KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A Tangipahoa Parish woman is dead after Louisiana State Police say she was involved in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning.

LSP says just after 10:30, Troopers responded to LA Highway 440 at the road’s intersection with LA Highway 1061 in Kentwood for a crash involving a Ford F-150 and a Jeep Wrangler. LSP says the driver of the Jeep, 35-year-old Shaquanti Moore was killed in the collision.

An early investigation revealed that Moore was driving east on LA 440 and approaching the intersection where the Ford F-150 was stopped at a stop sign. Detectives say the truck, driven by 25-year-old David Hyde Jr. of Amite, failed to yield to the oncoming traffic and collided with the left side of the Jeep.

The Jeep overturned and Moore was ejected from the vehicle. LSP says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Moore sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after. Hyde was unharmed in the collision.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.