Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Independence man

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating an Louisiana native missing since Aug. 4.

According to a TPSO report, 38-year-old Independence resident, Joe Gordon Ray Jr., was last seen leaving his Hwy. 40 residence driving a silver 2012 Nissan Armada (shown in the image below).

2012 Nissan Armada driven by missing Independence, La., man, Joe Gordon Ray Jr. (Photo: TPSO)

Joe Gordon Ray Jr

Joe Gordon Ray Jr arm tattoo

When Ray left, he allegedly did not take several of his personal items, including his cell phone and wallet, with him. The missing man has a distinguishing tattoo on his right forearm of a cross ending in an arrow tip (as seen in the photo above).

The TPSO is asking anyone knowing of Ray’s whereabouts to please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 245-6150.