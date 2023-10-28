TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reports that a Hammond man is dead following a crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday, Oct. 28.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near Louisiana Highway 445 around 3:00 a.m.

They said an initial investigation indicates that 25-year-old Jesse Hester was reportedly driving a motorcycle westbound in the eastbound lane of Interstate 12 while a Toyota Camry was driving eastbound.

The motorcycle then reportedly hit the Toyota.

LSP officials said Hester suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing the proper helmet.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing, and routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts