AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse in Amite was evacuated Friday after reports of a suspicious package at the facility.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, several agencies responded to the courthouse for the incident, the building was shut down in response to the reports. Responding agencies included the parish Office of Homeland Security, Amite City Police, and Louisiana State Police.

The public is asked to avoid the area as officials assess the situation.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

