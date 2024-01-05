TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new scam happening in the parish.

On Jan. 5, Sheriff Daniel Edwards reported a citizen told deputies that he had received a call from someone identifying themselves as a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office employee.

The citizen reports the alleged worker told him there was a warrant out for his arrest and in order to “clear the warrants”, $2,500 had to be put into a kiosk at Albertsons to obtain a receipt to present to the sheriff’s office.

The citizen added that he expressed concern about the call’s validity to the scammer who then put a “high-ranking officer” on the phone who reportedly attempted to intimidate him.

Deputies say the citizen did not believe the information and alerted deputies.

Edwards reassures the public that a deputy will not contact an individual with warrants to ask for money in lieu of arrest.

Anyone who receives such a phone call is asked to warned ti hang up and contact the Sheriff’s Office at (985)-748-8147.

