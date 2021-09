AMITE, La. (WGNO) —Tangipahoa Parish announced it has lifted its burn ban on Saturday.

Parish President Robby Miller along with the Rural Fire Administrator Dennis Crocker and local fire chiefs made the decision to lift the ban after more than a week of it being in effect since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Effective Saturday, Sept. 11, the ban is no longer in effect for Tangipahoa Parish.