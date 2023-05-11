Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — Three individuals from Tickfaw are behind bars after allegedly attempting to burglarize a Tangipahoa business overnight, according to deputies.

Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday (May 11) the owner of Rapture Firearms on Harvest Lane in Loranger called deputies just after midnight after receiving a motion alert to his phone from the business’s security cameras.

The owner reported seeing one person in a mask, at the front door. Responding deputies arrived at the scene to find all three men outside the building along with a vehicle containing what deputies say was a stolen license plate.

Through investigations, it was discovered that all three subjects were involved in a simple robbery at the same place just two days prior. During that incident, deputies say the three distracted the clerk while they stole two guns from a display case.

The guns were not located when they were arrested.

The following subjects were arrested on the following charges:

19-year-old Marquel Francewar of Tickfaw – Conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools and simple robbery

18-year-old Zaiden Thompson of Tickfaw – Conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tool, and simple robbery

23-year-old Johnell Hayes of Tickfaw – Conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, simple robbery, and illegal possession of stolen things

