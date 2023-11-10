HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Southeastern University is celebrating after being declared a Purple Heart School by the Military Order of the Purple Heart on Friday, Nov. 10.

According to Southeastern officials, the university will be the first four-year university in the state to receive this honor.

Officials state that the honor acknowledges the service and sacrifice of the nation’s men and women in uniform who have been wounded or killed by the enemy while serving to protect the nation’s freedoms.

“Veterans have paid the high price of freedom by leaving their families and communities behind and placing themselves in harm’s way for the good of all. The contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens,” said Southeastern President William S. Wainwright.

