Red Cross evacuation sites are ‘shelters of last resort,’ says Tangipahoa Parish President

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — With nearly a million residents still without power two days after Hurricane Ida pummeled Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, many are flooding emergency shelters to escape the stifling heat and in search of running water.

But according to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, the Red Cross evacuation sites in his parish are strictly “shelters of last resort.”

“We understand that conditions at home may be uncomfortable for most of our residents; however, we are limiting placement in our shelters strictly provide a roof for those who do not have one,” said Miller. “Evacuation sites do not have power. They are strictly providing shelter for those who do not have a safe structure to inhabit at this time.

“If you have friends or family with whom you can stay for now, that should be your first choice.

