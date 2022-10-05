PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office notified the public that there will be an extra police presence at Ponchatoula High School on Wednesday after authorities received a threat regarding the campus.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, on Tuesday evening, the TPSO received calls regarding a social media post threatening the safety of students at PHS. Travis reports detectives and deputies have worked together through the night to investigate the threats.

Through the investigation, Travis says “there is no viable threat to the safety of the students.” However, although detectives believe there is no credible threat to students and staff, police will continue to patrol the area throughout the day.

Here is the full statement made on Facebook:

Message from Chief Jimmy Travis

“Late yesterday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received calls regarding a social media threat to the safety of students at Ponchatoula High School. Detectives and deputies have worked tirelessly throughout the night to investigate the threats, and at this time feel there is no viable threat to the safety of the students. However, in the best interest of students and faculty, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day.”

