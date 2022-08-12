PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Ponchatoula Police Chief announced a statement on social media in response to an increase of calls concerning underage children operating golf carts and “utility terrain vehicles” on city streets.

Chief Layrisson said that the Ponchatoula PD will increase enforcement. In the statement Layrisson said the following:

“According to state law, golf carts shall be equipped with efficient brakes, a reliable steering apparatus, safe tires, a rearview mirror, and red reflectorized warning devices in both the front and rear of the vehicle. Such golf carts shall also be equipped with headlamps, front and rear turn signal lamps, tail lamps, and brake lamps. Any golf carts operated on municipal streets shall be registered with the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles and shall display a decal issued by the office of motor vehicles. The carts must be occupied by a licensed driver and have a valid liability insurance policy.“

He added that golf carts should have the motor vehicle equipment appropriate for motor vehicle safety including headlamps, front, and rear turn signal lamps, tail lamps, stop lamps, reflex reflectors, and more.

Police informed the public that the carts must be occupied by a person at least twenty-one years of age, possess a valid driver’s license, and have a valid liability insurance policy. Layrisson added that no one should ride on the bed of the cart while traveling on roadways, except during an emergency situation.

“I’m proud that we live in a golf cart-friendly community and have not experienced any serious injuries throughout the past 15 years. However, I encourage parents to take additional responsibility to ensure that we continue to keep our children safe while they enjoy our beautiful neighborhoods and parks,” Layrisson said.