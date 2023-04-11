PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A man and woman from Ponchatoula are behind bars after Tangipahoa Parish deputies discovered they were operating an illegal drugs laboratory.

On March 29, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of 39-year-old Ashley St. Cyr and 42-year-old Dwayne Richardson as a part of the investigation being conducted by the Department of Children and Family Services.

When deputies arrived they discovered an operating Dimethyltryptamine clandestine laboratory in the Pecan Trace Drive home. Investigations led detectives to obtain a search warrant where they recovered ingredients used to manufacture the DMT, which is a hallucinogenic tryptamine drug, that can be made naturally by plants or manually in labs.

It has the effect of psychedelics, says deputies much like LSD. Detectives also located a quantity of DMT and paraphernalia used to consume DMT.

Both St. Cyr and Richardson were arrested and booked each on charges of:

(1) count – Operation, creation possession of clandestine laboratory

(1) count – Manufacturing of CDS I

(1) count – Possession of drug paraphernalia

(1) count – Cruelty to a juvenile

The juvenile in the home was placed in the care of a family member under the direction of DCFS.

