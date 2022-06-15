HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On June 14, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of burglary and theft.

According to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Office,26-year-old Forrest Fagen was taken into custody on Monday on charges relating to a business burglary and vehicle theft.

Chief Jimmy Travis reported that on June 12 the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a business burglary at the “House of Candy Body Shop” near Carpenter’s Landing in Hammond.

Reports show that detectives identified Fagen as the primary suspect.

Additionally, Fagen allegedly stole a car that was located the next day on South Airport Road in Hammond.

Fagen was taken into custody the following day and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for 1 count of burglary of a business 1 count of theft of a motor vehicle and 1 count of criminal damage to property.