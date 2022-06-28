A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — On June 28, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for help in locating a suspect accused of attempted burglary at a local business.

According to the police, the incident happened on June 18, at the Three Stooges store located on Highway 51 in Amite.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office posted video surveillance on Facebook. The video captured shows what appears to be a young, black male using a claw hammer to break the glass on the front door.

The video shows the suspect fleeing the scene northwest through the parking lot.

TPSO reported that the subject is described as thin in stature, shirtless, and wearing dark-colored basketball shorts with two red stripes down the sides.

The subject also had what appeared to be a gray t-shirt wrapped around his head and face to conceal his identity.

Chief Travis asks that anyone able to identify the suspect in the video, or with knowledge of the attempted burglary, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.