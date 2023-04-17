HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a hit-and-run on a Tangipahoa Parish highway that sent a pedestrian to the hospital critically injured.

On Monday morning (April 17) just after 5 a.m., troopers responded to the scene of an accident on LA Hwy 3234 near Puma Drive where investigations revealed a pedestrian was walking eastbound on the highway, the same direction as an undescribed vehicle.

Troopers say for unknown reasons the vehicle struck the pedestrian, briefly stopped but then left the scene leaving the victim with critical injuries. Through evidence found at the location, troopers believe the subject’s vehicle is a dark hunter green 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado with damage to the front end.

Louisiana State Police is asking anyone with information on the crash or the suspect involved to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250, or their local law enforcement agency.

The crash remains under investigation.

