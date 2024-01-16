TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Over 1,800 people are without power in Tangipahoa Parish after temperatures dropped significantly overnight.

Entergy’s outage map indicates that as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, several hundred customers in the parish are facing the outage.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, where freezing rain is possible, until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Be prepared for slick roads where the ice forms, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses, and on and off ramps. There are a lot of closures across the area.

It may be a good idea to avoid driving unless it is necessary until conditions improve Tuesday afternoon.

