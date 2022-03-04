PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Springtime in Tangipahoa Parish is about to get a whole lot juicier!

On Thursday, March 3, the Ponchatoula Kiwanis unveiled the official 2022 Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival poster on the Northshore.

Allison Portier is this year’s winning artist of the annual poster contest. The festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary and Portier says that her inspiration for this year’s painting came from the strawberry farmers of Ponchatoula.

(Photo Courtesy: Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Inc. via Facebook)

(Photo Courtesy: Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Inc. via Facebook)

(Photo Courtesy: Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Inc. via Facebook)

“Being from a family of strawberry farmers and born and raised in Ponchatoula, I really wanted to focus on the roots in which we have, the roots that celebrate why our festival has been so successful over the years,” Portier told WGNO.

Portier adds she always wanted to be Strawberry Queen but couldn’t sing or dance. Now, winning her second poster contest gives her the crown she always wanted.

Her first winning poster was in 2016. This year, she was awarded $500 and ten posters from past strawberry festivals. The festival runs from April 8th through the 10th in Ponchatoula.