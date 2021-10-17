North Shore man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 22 at the intersection of Holland Road in Tangipahoa Parish on Sunday morning.

According to the report, Troop L began investigating the incident shortly after 6:15 a.m..

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Joshua Jose Aponte Rivera of Ponchatoula, La.

The initial investigation revealed that Rivera was southbound on Holland Road at the intersection of LA Hwy 22 in a 2011 Volkswagen GTI. At the same time, a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was westbound on LA Hwy 22.

For reasons still under investigation, Rivera entered LA Hwy 22 directly in the path of the Hyundai Santa Fe. The Hyundai Santa Fe then impacted the driver’s side of Rivera’s vehicle.

Despite Rivera being properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe was properly restrained and had no injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.