More than 50 pounds of illegal narcotics seized in months-long investigation in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives partnered with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to conduct a months long investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in Springfield.

A total of six search warrants were executed by authorities leading to the seizure of $75,000 in cash, 52 pounds of marijuana and one handgun.

LPSO has three suspects in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Those suspects are Daishawn Dantzler, Cameron Fox and Randolph Lathers.

Randolph Lathers

Cameron Fox

Daishawn Dantzler

Dantzler faces charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS and Distribution/Manufacturing Schedule I Drugs. His bond is set at $150,000.

Fox faces charges of Distribution/Manufacturing of Schedule I and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $50,500.

Lathers faces charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, Possession of a Firearm with Drugs and Illegal Window Tint. His bond is set at $50,000.

“We listen to those who see and report suspicious activity,” said Sheriff Ard. “We have an aggressive Narcotics Division that takes action. And, we have great working relationships with our law enforcement partners. While these cases take time to come together, the final results are positive for our communities.”