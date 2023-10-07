TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — MKS Plastics is expanding it’s facility in Tangipahoa Parish.

The $14 million expansion is creating more than 100 jobs and is set to double the size of the production facility.

The upgrades will not only bring jobs to the community but also allow MKS Plastics to expand its manufacturing line by incorporating 14 new injection molding machines, pumps, chillers, air compressors, and air dryers required to operate each new machine.

The project will also include a rail spur to the facility, which the plant will use to directly receive raw materials used in the production process.

“We are always excited about our existing companies expanding in Tangipahoa, and the fact that MKS Plastics is a homegrown company makes it even better,” Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said. “The expansion of another advanced manufacturer in Tangipahoa demonstrates our ability to provide a quality workforce within this industry.”

The factory upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

