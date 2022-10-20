HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) — Thursday afternoon (Oct. 20) a fire at a pallet company required help from multiple agencies and forced the closure of Old Baton Rouge Highway.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the closure of Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road for several hours. Deputies advised of heavy smoke and warned drivers to avoid the area.

According to the Hammond Fire Department, the large stacks of pallets went up in flames and required assistance from fire departments in Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes. Also, volunteer departments from Ponchatoula, Natalbany, 8th Ward, Independence, Loranger and Husser assisted.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the fire or of any injuries battling it.

