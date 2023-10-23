TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Covington man is dead following a crash on a Tangipahoa Parish highway, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, they responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 40 near Louisiana Highway 445 that claimed the life of 27-year-old Nathan Schroeder.

An investigation revealed Schroeder was headed west on Highway 40 in a Nissan Sentra when, for reasons unknown, he lost control of the vehicle and hit with a tree.

Troopers said Schroeder was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from Schroeder as a part of the ongoing investigation.

“While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash,” said LSP Troop L.

