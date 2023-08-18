HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a vehicle fire in Hammond on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to the fire at the intersection of Sontheimer Road and the South Interstate 12 Service Road around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, the body of a man, identified as 53-year-old Edward Wallace, Jr. was found inside the vehicle.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The sheriff said foul play is not believed to be a factor.

