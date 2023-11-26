ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — A Kentwood man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday, Nov. 25.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on LA Highway 1058 near LA Highway 1059.

Reports show driver Mervin Briggs was heading northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the road and hit a tree.

Briggs suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

