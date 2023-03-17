AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana judge has ordered a man convicted of a 2020 rape will be required to become castrated upon release from his prison sentence.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Ryan Clark of Tickfaw was sentenced to 35 years of prison on Tuesday (March 14). The sentence of came after Clark pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree rape and sexual battery as well as two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13.

As part of his sentencing, Clark will be required to undergo chemical castration following his release from prison. The full conditions of his sentence include:

No benefits in the first 25 years of sentencing

Credit given for time served

Must stay away from victims

Register as a sex offender for life

Give up parental rights to all children

Submit to chemical castration upon release

Before this case ended up in the Tangipahoa Parish courthouse, an investigation was initiated into claims of indecent behavior on July 16, 2020, centering around Clark and a juvenile, officials said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a tip from someone who spoke with the victim.

“The person also explained this behavior had taken place for more than a year,” the DA’s office said. The victim reportedly provided details about what allegedly happened and Clark was taken into custody.

Clark was previously sentenced in 2015 after being convicted of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

