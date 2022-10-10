HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to give an update on the deadly shooting a 16-year-old on Saturday (Oct. 8).

The press conference was held at 2:30 p.m. at the Hammond Substation.

According to officials, the teen was shot to death in the St. Paul Loop area over the weekend. The shooting happened after a fight between a male and a female at a party. A homeowner in the neighborhood told WGNO-TV that the victim was a student at Hammond High School.

Three teenagers and an eighteen-year-old were in custody in connection to the shooting.