HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — An overnight storm caused an early-morning electrical fire at a Tangipahoa Parish church, authorities said Wednesday (Jan. 4).

According to the Hammond Fire Department, emergency responders were on-scene at the Trinity Baptist Church on Pumpkin Center Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. We’re told the fire was inside the church’s education building behind the chapel.

A spokesperson with the church confirmed on Facebook that the blaze broke out when lightning struck a nearby pole that feeds into the facility, causing the education building to ignite.

Although it’s unclear how long it took to put the fire out, only minimal damage was reported and no one was injured. At last word, crews were working to restore power to the education and youth buildings along with the life center.

