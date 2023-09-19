HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 12 in Hammond that left traffic backed up for nine miles near Pumpkin Center Road.

According to troopers, the crash reportedly happened around 8 a.m. at mile marker 36.

All lanes have since been reopened.

WGNO reached out to LSP officials who confirmed one victim died from their injuries as a result of the crash. The victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

No further details have been released.

WGNO will provide updates as more information is made available.

