Hammond Police arrest local man accused of rape, also wanted on accessory to murder charge

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Hammond Police Department reported the arrest of a 23-year-old man identified as a suspect in a rape investigation dating back to Oct. 23, 2020.

Laqonte Turner Jr., is charged with second-degree rape regarding an off-campus incident at Southeastern Louisiana University. A known La Familia gang member, Turner has evaded law enforcement for 10 months, including the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office who wanted him for accessory to murder.

On Monday, HPD Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop on Highway 190 West. Turner was in the vehicle and attempted to give a false name in an effort to avoid arrest. Officers recognized Turner and confirmed his active arrest warrants before taking him into custody.

Turner was booked on his warrants for Second Degree Rape through the HPD and was also booked as a fugitive from the TPSO and the Covington Police Department.